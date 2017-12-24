Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 17 Saturday in win

McCollum recorded 17 points (7-23 FG, 2-6 3 Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 36 minutes during Saturday's 95-93 win over the Lakers.

McCollum was expected to do the heavy lifting in Damian Lillard's absence, but Shabazz Napier exceeded expectations and has had two great outings. Nevertheless, McCollum provided yet another balanced stat line Saturday, and should be considered a stable option in all formats while Lillard is sidelined.