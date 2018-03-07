Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win

McCollum scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.

Damian Lillard has been doing most of the heavy lifting for the Blazers lately, but McCollum hasn't exactly been invisible himself, averaging 21.9 points, 4.5 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.5 three-pointers over the course of Portland's eight-game winning streak. As long as Lillard is penetrating and commanding the attention of opposition defenses, McCollum should continue to see plenty of open looks.