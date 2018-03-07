Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 19 in Tuesday's win
McCollum scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 111-87 win over the Knicks.
Damian Lillard has been doing most of the heavy lifting for the Blazers lately, but McCollum hasn't exactly been invisible himself, averaging 21.9 points, 4.5 boards, 3.4 assists and 2.5 three-pointers over the course of Portland's eight-game winning streak. As long as Lillard is penetrating and commanding the attention of opposition defenses, McCollum should continue to see plenty of open looks.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Misses five free-throws in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Red-hot from the field in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong complementary effort in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sturggles with shot Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team with 26 points on Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Compiles 29 points in signature win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...