Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 20 against Bulls

McCollum had 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven boards, two assists and one block in 38 minutes of a 107-103 win against the Bulls on Friday.

McCollum scored at least 20 points for the eighth consecutive game in the contest, while also filling the box score, including his second highest rebounding total of the year. McCollum will face the Clippers on Tuesday.