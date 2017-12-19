Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 20 in Monday's loss
McCollum scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves.
The Blazers' two-guard has now scored at least 20 points six straight games, averaging 23.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 boards, 2.0 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over that stretch. McCollum's rebounds are up slightly and assists down, but otherwise his production in right in line with his performance over the previous two seasons, making him a very steady and reliable fantasy asset.
