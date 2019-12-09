Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 20 points in loss

McCollum totaled 20 points (8-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes Sunday against the Thunder.

McCollum continues to score at a consistent rate as he's failed to reach double-figures in just one game this season. The veteran guard's returning expected value this season as he's scoring 22.0 points and adding a career-high 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. Though it may be unsustainable, McCollum's sneakily become one of the better shot blockers out of the guard spot and is swatting 0.9 shots per game on average, which is tops amongst shooting guards.