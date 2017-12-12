Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 in Monday's loss

McCollum scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 111-104 loss to the Warriors.

He and Damian Lillard combined for 60 points to fuel the Blazers' offense, but unfortunately none of their teammates managed more than 10. McCollum seems to be emerging from the mini-slump that saw him fail to top 17 points over four straight games in late November and early December, but he'll have a tough road matchup Wednesday against a Heat defense that ranks in the top five in field-goal percentage and three-pointers allowed to opposition shooting guards.