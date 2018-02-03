Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 points in loss
McCollum had 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to Toronto.
McCollum came back to earth after putting up 50 points in his previous game, scoring an efficient 21 points in the blowout loss. Along with Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, the three were the only Trail Blazers to put up any sort of resistance.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops career-high 50 points on Chicago•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 16 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 28 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles from field in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Puts up 26 points on Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops 27 in Tuesday's win•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.