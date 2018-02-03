Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 points in loss

McCollum had 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to Toronto.

McCollum came back to earth after putting up 50 points in his previous game, scoring an efficient 21 points in the blowout loss. Along with Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic, the three were the only Trail Blazers to put up any sort of resistance.