Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 22 points in loss to Utah

McCollum accrued 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 115-96 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

McCollum scored a career-high 50 points to cap last month but has yet to surpass 22 points scored in any of his six games this month. What's really plagued him is his poor shooting, as he's shooting just 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range this month. It's the duds that really drive McCollum's owners crazy, as he's shot 40 percent or lower in 21 games this season. That's inexcusable from a stud like McCollum, but the fact that he's shooting 45 percent for the season shows just how hot he can get on other occasions.