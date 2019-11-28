Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 22 points

McCollum had 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Thunder.

McCollum now has seven straight games scoring 20 or more points while adding multiple assists and rebounds in each of those contests. He should remain quite productive ahead of Friday's home matchup against the Bulls, a team he scored 21 points against earlier this week.