Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 23 points in Thursday's victory

McCollum produced 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 victory over the Clippers.

After exploding for 41 points Tuesday, McCollum was able to put up 23 points in a much more subdued effort Thursday. His efficiency was down when compared to his most recent efforts and he failed to record a steal for the seventh time this season. His lack of assists and defensive numbers are what puts a cap on his overall value but nonetheless, he remains a must roster player in all formats.