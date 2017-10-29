Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 23 points in victory
McCollum tallied 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 victory over Phoenix.
Mccollum continued his solid start to the season on Saturday, helping Portland to a tough home victory. He has now scored 23 points in three consecutive games, right around where he should be on the season. McCollum generally has high efficiency for a player attempting so many long-range baskets, and this has held true through the first six games of the season. While his scoring ability is amongst the best in the league, an increase in his defensive numbers is something that owners would love to see as he enters his fifth season.
