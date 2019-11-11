Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 23 points

McCollum had 23 points (11-23 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes during Portland's 124-113 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

McCollum bounced back from an ugly eight-point performance against Brooklyn this past Friday, and delivered his fifth 20-plus point performance of the season. Portland's second scoring option behind Damian Lillard, McCollum needs to improve his accuracy from the field since he is making only 39.1 percent of his shots and hitting 30.8 percent of his attempts from deep after his first 10 starts.