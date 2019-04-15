Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 24 points in Game 1 win

McCollum managed 24 points (9-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-99 Game 1 win over the Thunder.

McCollum wasn't efficient, as he finished with as many field goal attempts as points and as many turnovers as dimes. Still, he provided much-needed scoring during a contest in which only three Trail Blazers attempted more than six field goals (McCollum, Damian Lillard, and Enes Kanter). McCollum and company will look to maintain home-court advantage during Tuesday's Game 2.