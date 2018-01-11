Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 24 points Wednesday

McCollum scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Houston

Even with Damian Lillard back in the lineup, McCollum has remained on fire as a scorer. In his last six games, the guard is averaging an impressive points. Wednesday's point marked his fourth straight, 20-plus point game. McCollum has reached these marks on 19.8 shots per game, sinking a solid 48.7 percent of his shots from the floor. However, with Lillard back in the picture, the reins of the offense will leave McCollum's hands a bit more, affecting his numbers as a result.