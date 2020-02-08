Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 27 points in loss
McCollum produced 27 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 43 minutes in Friday's 117-114 loss to the Jazz.
McCollum has performed well since returning from an ankle injury, averaging 21.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds over the past seven games. McCollum and Damian Lillard represent one of the best backcourts in the league, but they'll need to notch some more W's if they hope to stay relevant.
