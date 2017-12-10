Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 28 points Saturday

McCollum scored 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go with two rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Saturday's 124-117 loss to Houston.

McCollum's 11-of-21 shooting performance on Saturday snapped a four game stretch in which he shot 34.2 percent from the floor. Shooting above 50.0 percent for the first time in five games, the guard also scored more than 20 points for the first time in his last six games. McCollum had scored at least 20 points in 4-of-5 games prior to missing the 20-point mark in the four games prior to Saturday. McCollum will look to start a new run of 20-plus point games when Portland takes on Golden State on Monday.