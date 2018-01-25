Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 28 points Wednesday
McCollum scored 28 points (12-20 FG, 4-5 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go with three rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win against Minnesota.
After draining 4-of-5 three pointers on Wednesday, McCollum is shooting a solid 47.0 percent from beyond the arc on an average of 6.8 shots in his last five games. The guard rebounded from Monday's 21.4 percent shooting performance with a 60.0 percent shooting night against Minnesota. As a result, McCollum is shooting 44.0 percent on 18.6 shots per game over his last five games. All of this leads to an average of 21.8 points during this same span.
