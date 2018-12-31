Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 35 points in 28 minutes
McCollum exploded for 35 points (13-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 win over the 76ers.
McCollum caught fire offensively, finishing with almost twice as many points as field-goal attempts while seeing less than 30 minutes for the second time in his last 26 appearances. Taking advantage of the blowout win, McCollum was able to grab some extra rest heading into Tuesday's tilt versus the high-octane Kings.
