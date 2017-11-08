Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 36 points Tuesday
McCollum exploded for 36 points (14-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 loss to the Grizzlies.
McCollum had the hot hand Tuesday and provided excellent value despite not providing many rebounds or assists. He and Damian Lillard are the engines that drive the Trail Blazers' offense, evident by McCollum averaging career-highs in points (23.5), shot attempts (18.6) and three-pointers (3.3) per game. Expect much of the same as the season progresses.
