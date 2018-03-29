Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 42 points in Wednesday's loss
McCollum exploded for 42 points (16-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
McCollum took on the task of making up for the absence of Damian Lillard (personal), and he did not disappoint offensively, albeit in an unfortunate loss to a bad team. Lillard will more than likely return for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, but McCollum still makes for an exceptional option across all fantasy formats.
