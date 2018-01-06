Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 20 in Friday's win

McCollum scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding six assists, four rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 110-89 win over the Hawks.

Every Portland starter scored in double digits despite the fact that the unit got nearly the entire fourth quarter off in a rout, with McCollum leading the way. He's been lights out from long range lately, going 12-for-23 on three-point attempts over his last three games, and with Damian Lillard back in action and feeding him the ball, McCollum should continue to see plenty of open looks.

