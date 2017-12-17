Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 25 points

McCollum scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's 93-91 win against Charlotte.

McCollum added to his impressive December with a game-high 25 points on Saturday. For the month, the guard is averaging 21.8 points over seven games. In addition, Saturday's performance as McCollum's fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points. After sinking 4-of-6 three-pointers against Charlotte, McCollum is shooting a career-best 44. 3 percent from beyond the arc. McCollum will look for another 20-plus point game against Minnesota on Monday.