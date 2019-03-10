Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 26 points in win

McCollum finished with 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-120 victory over the Suns.

McCollum had his shot falling Saturday, ending with 11-of-14 from the field, many of which were from mid-range. The playing time was reduced with the game well in hand early, although the Suns did make a late charge to put some respectability in the scoreline. McCollum has been alternating good and bad shooting nights over the past two weeks which would indicate he will struggle against the Clippers on Tuesday. Hopefully, for owners sakes, he bucks the trend and backs up with a strong performance.