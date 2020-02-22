Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 27 points
McCollum registered 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 128-115 loss against the Pelicans.
McCollum has scored 20 or more points in three straight games, as well as four times in his last five contests. He also tied his season-best mark with 10 assists, and that could have been a direct consequence of the fact Damian Lillard was out of this game due to injury. McCollum should enjoy a boost of his numbers as long as Lillard (groin) remains sidelined due to a potential increase on his usage rate.
