Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 35 points in win

McCollum contributed 35 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.

McCollum kept his foot on the gas Tuesday, leading all scorers with 35 points including six triples. He has now scored at least 25 points in five of his past six games, hitting a combined 25 triples in that time. His supporting numbers continue to leave a bit to be desired, certainly impacting his overall fantasy value. As long as he is shooting the ball well, owners will be able to forgive the glaring absences from his statistical production.