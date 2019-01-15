Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores six points in Monday's loss
McCollum managed six points (2-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-107 loss to the Kings.
McCollum has been up and down this season, struggling to adjust to spending the vast majority of his minutes alongside Damian Lillard. With Evan Turner taking hold of the primary playmaking responsibilities off the pine, McCollum doesn't have the ball in his hands as much, which has resulted in dips in his scoring and assist averages. However, the most noticeable drop-off has been from beyond the arc, as McCollum is shooting a career-low percentage from distance.
