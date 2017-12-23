Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss

McCollum scored 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 102-85 loss to the Nuggets.

With Damian Lillard (hamstring) in street clothes, Portland's offense sputtered all night, and McCollum's 15 points were a team high. The normally dangerous outside shooter has gone just 1-for-12 from three-point range over the last two games, and with Lillard out again for Saturday's road game in Los Angeles, McCollum will be a risky DFS play against a Lakers squad that's done a good job this season containing opposition two-guards.