Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 15 in Friday's loss
McCollum scored 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 102-85 loss to the Nuggets.
With Damian Lillard (hamstring) in street clothes, Portland's offense sputtered all night, and McCollum's 15 points were a team high. The normally dangerous outside shooter has gone just 1-for-12 from three-point range over the last two games, and with Lillard out again for Saturday's road game in Los Angeles, McCollum will be a risky DFS play against a Lakers squad that's done a good job this season containing opposition two-guards.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 13 points in 38 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 20 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores game-high 25 points•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores 28 points Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient from the field in tough victory•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...