Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 22 in Game 3 loss
McCollum scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, a rebound and a steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 119-102 loss to the Pelicans in Game 3.
With the New Orleans defense once again keeping a tight lid on Damian Lillard, McCollum led Portland in scoring for the third straight game in the series -- and led the team to a third straight defeat. His playoff scoring (21.0 PPG, 3.0 3PG on 39.1 percent shooting) has been right in line with his regular-season production, so it will be on Lillard to step up if the Blazers are going to avoid a sweep Saturday in Game 4.
