Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores team-high 30 points Thursday

McCollum finished with 30 points (10-21 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 127-118 victory over the Spurs.

McCollum scored at least 30 points for the third straight game Thursday, continuing his recent return to form. He has hit seven triples in consecutive games while also managing to contribute across the board. This is by far his best stretch of the season and owners who are not convinced this production is sustainable could look to offer him up for trade in what is a sell-high moment.