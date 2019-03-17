Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Set for MRI on knee
McCollum is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left knee Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
McCollum exited Saturday's game against the Spurs after he appeared to land on a defender's foot following a drive to the basket. The 27-year-old was ruled out shortly thereafter with what was described as left leg injury, but the specific issue seems to be with his left knee. According to Jason Quick of The Athletic, McCollum already underwent X-rays, which came back negative.
