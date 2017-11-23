Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Shoots terribly in Wednesday's loss

McCollum posted five points (1-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during a 101-81 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

McCollum had by far his worst game of the season as he simply could not get shots to fall. The five points were a big drop off from his previous season low of 16 points. McCollum has been playing great and had been shooting 47.5 percent from the field coming into this game, so there's reason to expect that he won't bounce back from this off night against the Nets on Friday.