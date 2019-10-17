Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sitting out Thursday's game

McCollum will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Nuggets for rest purposes, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

After scoring 28 points across 29 minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against the Jazz, McCollum, along with Damian Lillard, will get the final preseason game off. Gary Trent and Kent Bazemore should both be in line for additional minutes Thursday with McCollum on the bench.