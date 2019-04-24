Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid complementary effort in series-ending win

McCollum tallied 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two block across 32 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 118-115 win over the Thunder in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

McCollum got off to a slow start and struggled from distance, but he was able to right his ship offensively over the course of the game to finish with a solid line. McCollum shot 42.1 percent or better in four of five games against the Thunder -- including a pair of tallies of 50.0 percent or better -- and he scored over 20 points in Games 1-4. He'll look to keep up his productive ways in the semifinal round against either the Nuggets or Spurs.

