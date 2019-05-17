Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid line despite shooting issues
McCollum tallied 22 points (9-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.
McCollum checked in just behind backcourt mate Damian Lillard in scoring for the Blazers on the night. The veteran two-guard is just 16-for-42 from the field overall over the first two games of the series, and he'll presumably need to be markedly sharper to give Portland a chance at a home victory in Game 3 on Saturday.
