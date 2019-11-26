Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid night offensively

McCollum scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while tacking on four assists, three rebounds and a block in 32 minutes during the Blazers' 117-94 victory over the Bulls on Monday night.

It was a prototypical stat line from McCollum on Monday. Fantasy owners know what to expect from the score-first Lehigh product. In his seventh year, McCollum is a top-20 scorer on the season and remains one of the safer fantasy assets in the league.