Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid shooting night in win
McCollum finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 120-106 victory over the Suns.
McCollum only played 25 minutes Thursday with the game going into garbage time late. He still managed to end with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting continuing his strong recent form. He has shot over 50 percent in four of his past five games but has been struggling with his supporting stats. McCollum is ranked outside the top 70 for the season and unless he can find a way to contribute in other areas, that looks like where he will hover for the rest of the season.
