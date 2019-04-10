Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid showing in narrow win

McCollum totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 104-101 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

McCollum saw a bump of four minutes over the 25 he logged against the Nuggets in his return from a 10-game absence Sunday. His shot, while still rusty, was improved over the 23.1 percent showing he'd generated versus Denver, and the fact he's almost back to his normal allotment of playing time is encouraging ahead of Portland's first-round playoff series. It remains to be seen whether coach Terry Stotts will afford McCollum some playing time in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings in order to continue building his endurance back up.