Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Solid showing in narrow win
McCollum totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 104-101 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
McCollum saw a bump of four minutes over the 25 he logged against the Nuggets in his return from a 10-game absence Sunday. His shot, while still rusty, was improved over the 23.1 percent showing he'd generated versus Denver, and the fact he's almost back to his normal allotment of playing time is encouraging ahead of Portland's first-round playoff series. It remains to be seen whether coach Terry Stotts will afford McCollum some playing time in Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings in order to continue building his endurance back up.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Expects to approach 30 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Logs 25 minutes in return•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Upgraded to probable•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...