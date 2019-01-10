Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Spearheads double-digit win
McCollum supplied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 124-112 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.
McCollum took charge of the Blazers' attack on the night, putting up his second-best shooting percentage of the season (71.4) in the process. The six-year veteran now has pair of 24-point efforts in the last three games, and he's drained multiple threes in four straight contests. Despite the elite effort from the field, however, it's worth noting that McCollum has been considerably less sharp on most nights recently -- prior to Wednesday, McCollum had shot 42.9 percent or worse in nine of the prior 11 contests.
