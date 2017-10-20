Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Friday vs. Pacers
McCollum will start at shooting guard Friday against the Pacers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
McCollum was suspended for the Blazers' opener Wednesday in Phoenix stemming from an altercation during the preseason. As expected, he'll be back in full capacity Friday and will occupy his usual spot next to Damian Lillard in the backcourt.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Suspended for opener•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Impressive two-way effort Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient effort in Thursday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Posts team-high 32 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Goes Ice-cold in blowout loss•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Wednesday•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....