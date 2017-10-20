Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Friday vs. Pacers

McCollum will start at shooting guard Friday against the Pacers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

McCollum was suspended for the Blazers' opener Wednesday in Phoenix stemming from an altercation during the preseason. As expected, he'll be back in full capacity Friday and will occupy his usual spot next to Damian Lillard in the backcourt.

