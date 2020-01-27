Play

Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Sunday

McCollum is back in the starting lineup Sunday against Indiana.

McCollum missed the last three games due to injury, but he was cleared from the injury report on Saturday, foreshadowing his return to the starting five. He'll be in the lineup at his usual two-guard spot, where he'll be flanked by Damian Lillard and new addition Trevor Ariza.

