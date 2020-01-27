Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Sunday
McCollum is back in the starting lineup Sunday against Indiana.
McCollum missed the last three games due to injury, but he was cleared from the injury report on Saturday, foreshadowing his return to the starting five. He'll be in the lineup at his usual two-guard spot, where he'll be flanked by Damian Lillard and new addition Trevor Ariza.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Off injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Practices Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Deemed questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out another game•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.