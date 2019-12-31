Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Steps up assist production
McCollum put up 25 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 122-116 loss to the Suns.
As per usual, Damian Lillard (33 points) led the way for Portland while McCollum served as the No. 2 option, but the shooting guard at least supplemented his scoring with more assists than he typically offers. The 28-year-old represents one of the more stable producers in all of fantasy basketball, as he's averaged between 20 and 23 points, three and 4.5 rebounds, three and 4.5 assists and 2.3 and 2.6 three-pointers in each of the past four seasons. He's on track to finish between all of those statistical ranges again in 2019-20.
