Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong complementary effort in win
McCollum registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.
Like the rest of his teammates, McCollum started slow before picking up the pace as the Trail Blazers ultimately mounted a successful comeback. The fifth-year guard did remain in an overall shooting funk, however, as he's now sporting an unsightly 33.3 percent (20-for-60) success rate from the field over his last three games. That includes a 25.0 percent figure (4-for-16) from distance during that stretch, underscoring the extent of his struggles. Naturally, an aggressive marksman like McCollum inevitably endures multiple similar stretches throughout the course of a season, so the difficulties aren't anything unprecedented on his part. Despite the recent downturn, he remains a virtual lock for double-digit scoring each night and is now averaging a career-high 18.5 shot attempts over his 61 games.
