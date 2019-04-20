Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong night from distance in loss

McCollum totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 36 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 120-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference playoff series Friday.

McCollum wasn't quite as efficient overall as he'd been in Game 2, when he'd drained 54.5 percent of his shots on his home floor. However, he was very impressive from behind the arc Friday, with his 62.5 percent success rate from three-point range his best since March 15. McCollum has actually been sharp from distance since the series began, as he's drained no less than 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts during the first three games.

