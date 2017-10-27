Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong shooting offset by key miss

McCollum supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.

McCollum was generally sharp from the field, but it was some inaccuracy from the charity stripe late that cost the Blazers. His missed free throw with five seconds remaining failed to give Portland what would have been a crucial three-point lead, something that would come back to haunt them when Blake Griffin ended up hitting a game-winning three for the Clippers. Outside of that ill-timed misfire, McCollum has been in typical form in the early going, scoring between 23 and 28 points in his four contests and posting an outstanding 52.2 percent success rate from the field, including a blistering 66.7 percent from three-point range.