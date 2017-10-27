Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Strong shooting offset by key miss
McCollum supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 loss to the Clippers.
McCollum was generally sharp from the field, but it was some inaccuracy from the charity stripe late that cost the Blazers. His missed free throw with five seconds remaining failed to give Portland what would have been a crucial three-point lead, something that would come back to haunt them when Blake Griffin ended up hitting a game-winning three for the Clippers. Outside of that ill-timed misfire, McCollum has been in typical form in the early going, scoring between 23 and 28 points in his four contests and posting an outstanding 52.2 percent success rate from the field, including a blistering 66.7 percent from three-point range.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads Blazers with 23 on Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Pours in game-high 28 in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Friday vs. Pacers•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Suspended for opener•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Impressive two-way effort Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Efficient effort in Thursday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season