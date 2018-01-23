Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles from field in loss

McCollum provided 12 points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 104-101 loss to the Nuggets.

McCollum's 21.4 percent success rate from the field was his worst in any contest since Nov. 22, while his scoring total was his lowest since Nov. 27. The 26-year-old guard also came up empty from behind the arc for the first time in nearly a month (Dec. 20), but he's actually in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season from distance. Even factoring in Monday's performance. McCollum is sporting a 44.3 percent success rate from behind the arc on an average of 6.6 three-point attempts in 12 January contests.