Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles heavily with shot in defeat
McCollum registered 16 points (5-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes in an 88-82 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
McCollum's shot has mostly been broken thus far in April, as he's posted a success rate of 38.9 percent or lower in four of five contests during the month. However, he remains as aggressive as ever, as he's put up no less than 16 attempts in any of those games. That's helped keep his final scoring totals strong and led to a solid 17.0 scoring average for the month despite him shooting just 34.4 percent. McCollum will have one more opportunity to right the ship before the postseason when the Blazers look to lock up the No. 3 seed against the Jazz on Wednesday.
