Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles in loss to Nets
McCollum logged eight points (4-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in a 119-115 loss to the Nets on Friday night.
While Damian Lillard torched Brooklyn for 60 points, McCollum stumbled by missing his first 14 of 16 shots for an abysmal shooting night. The 28-year-old had been inconsistent to start the season and didn't help himself Friday by producing his lowest scoring output since March 3. Through nine games, McCollum is averaging 19.4 points per game (his lowest since 2014) under 37.2 minutes (a season high).
