Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles in return to lineup

McCollum provided 10 points (5-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 101-99 win over the Raptors.

McCollum returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with an illness but struggled from the field in this one. He had made at least one three in 27 straight games dating back to Nov. 8, and McCollum will look to get back on track during Thursday's matchup versus the Timberwolves.