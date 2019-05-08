Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles with shot in loss

McCollum finished with 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series Tuesday.

McCollum's struggles to find the net consistently cost the Trail Blazers dearly in the blowout defeat. The normally reliable two-guard had shot at least 40.0 percent in each of the other games during the series, but his difficulties Tuesday led to a postseason-low scoring tally. McCollum will look to bounce back in a do-or-die Game 6 for Portland on Thursday.