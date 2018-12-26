Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Struggles with shot in loss
McCollum posted 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 loss to the Jazz.
McCollum only converted 28.6 percent of his shots in the blowout loss, but his December percentage in that category has been solid, with a 46.3-percent average over 10 games. He's also averaged a respectable 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists this month. As usual, McCollum's likelihood of success is often tied to a poor game by Lillard, and vice-versa, but McCollum remains a standout pick at the off-guard spot.
